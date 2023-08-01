Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 94 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

American Tower stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,865. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

