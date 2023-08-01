Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 104 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,032,218 shares of company stock worth $219,791,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.26. 2,840,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

