Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.19. The stock had a trading volume of 881,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,786. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

