Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 587,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.63. 795,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,098. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

