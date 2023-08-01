Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of Primis Financial worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 86.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primis Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Primis Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of FRST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 159,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,676. The company has a market capitalization of $234.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

