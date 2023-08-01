Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $31,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 429,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,709. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

