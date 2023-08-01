Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 736,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.