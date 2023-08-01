Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 960 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after buying an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.25. 456,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,908. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

