Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 376 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,738. The company has a market capitalization of $449.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.24. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.