Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 0.4 %

HTBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,815.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 406,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 79,274 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

