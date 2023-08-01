Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $27.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00030219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,497,812,732 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,497,706,656.47534 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05095604 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $23,648,430.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

