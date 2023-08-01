Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 552,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,634. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

