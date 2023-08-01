Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.18 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.38-0.52 EPS.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,166,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 525,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harmonic by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

