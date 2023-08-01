Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €200.60 ($220.44) and last traded at €204.20 ($224.40). Approximately 6,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €207.80 ($228.35).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €194.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €244.58.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

