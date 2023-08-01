Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Hamilton Beach Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBB remained flat at $9.85 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,191. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Beach Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

In related news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $35,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

