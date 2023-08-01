Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3,564.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,473 shares during the period. Guidewire Software makes up about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Guidewire Software worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.0 %

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,714.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $937,981. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 552,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.