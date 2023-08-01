Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCAAF remained flat at $30.72 on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

