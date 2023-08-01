Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $280.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.01. 56,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,694. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $271.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

