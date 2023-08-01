Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $62,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

