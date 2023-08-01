Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ GCBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $39.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 157,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 54,459 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

