Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $9.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 255,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 12.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $625.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.04 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 121,721 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $830,137.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 333,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,116.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 260,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,812. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

