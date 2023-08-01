Great Elm Capital (GECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Great Elm Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.49. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

