Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 2,922,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

