Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 23250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Graphano Energy

(Get Free Report)

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphano Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphano Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.