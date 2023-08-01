Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,656,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,928,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,352,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,362,000 after purchasing an additional 176,254 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. 209,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,034. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $90.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

