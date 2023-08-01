Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,084,583 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Fields
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.