Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.47

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $14.70. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 1,084,583 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,730,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,977,000 after buying an additional 7,500,380 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 575.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,853 shares during the last quarter. 23.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

