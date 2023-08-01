GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.43

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $74.38, with a volume of 35725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GMS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

GMS Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

