Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

Shares of GLLIR stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading hours on Monday. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalink Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.