Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.39

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.39 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 578698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
