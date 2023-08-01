Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 279,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,238. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.65. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.