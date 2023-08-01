Glassman Wealth Services Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.79. The stock had a trading volume of 40,229,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,468,559. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.72 and its 200-day moving average is $335.10. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

