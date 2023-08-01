Glassman Wealth Services Sells 547 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,273,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,730. The firm has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

