Glassman Wealth Services Sells 353 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

