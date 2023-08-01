Glassman Wealth Services Sells 2,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,695,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,424,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

