Glassman Wealth Services Sells 148 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. 1,398,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average is $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile



L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

