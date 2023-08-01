Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 190 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar stock traded up $23.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,797,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,906. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $288.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.