Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $11.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.85. 2,056,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

