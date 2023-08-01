Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. 2,819,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.96.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

