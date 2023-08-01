Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,528,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

