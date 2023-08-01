Glassman Wealth Services Buys 86 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.37. 3,225,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

