Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 560.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 1,871,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,556. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

