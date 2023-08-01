Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 28,496 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $47,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.06. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,793,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,154,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 113,907 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,635 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

