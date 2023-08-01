Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO L Lynn Smull Sells 28,496 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 28,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $47,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 769,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,227.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gevo Stock Performance
Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,135,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.06. Gevo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 14.95.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 1,997.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gevo
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Gevo from $3.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gevo
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.