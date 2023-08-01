Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 4.3% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 64,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 104,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gensource Potash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.83.

About Gensource Potash

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds various interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

