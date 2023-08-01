Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.83

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 153290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.