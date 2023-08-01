GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

GEHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 830,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $191,336.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.