G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 37,552 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lowered its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.61% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 74,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

DEF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 17,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.14 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

