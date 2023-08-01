G2 Capital Management LLC OH Sells 1,098 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 113,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

