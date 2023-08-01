G2 Capital Management LLC OH Acquires 7,182 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,659 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,631,635,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN remained flat at $12.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,153,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,182,191. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

