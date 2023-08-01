G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 219.66% and a negative return on equity of 222.92%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,073. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $115.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

